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Indiana to See Statewide Storms This Week

Friday looks like the calm day of the stretch.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Source: NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana will see some scattered storms this week, but the biggest severe weather threats will be focused in the north before a statewide system hits over the weekend, forecasters said.

Matt Eckhoff at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said a cold front is already moving through northern parts of the state.

“North of that front is where you’ve got the best chance for rain today,” Eckhoff said. “Places south will be kind of like yesterday, a little warmer and a little drier.”

Highs will mostly stay in the 50s, he said, with cooler air settling in behind the front.

Thursday brings another chance for storms, though the threat will mostly stay north. “There’s a low-pressure system passing just to our north across Wisconsin,” Eckhoff said. “Most of the severe stuff will stay up there, but some could edge into northern Indiana, basically from I-70 northward. Hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.”

He added that any tornado threat would be farther northwest, where conditions are usually more favorable this time of year.

Friday looks like the calm day of the stretch. “It might be the best day in the next couple of days — not much going on, not too warm, but not stormy,” Eckhoff said.

Then Saturday could bring the more widespread weather Indiana is watching for. “We’ve got a cold front stretching from the Great Lakes down into the southern states,” Eckhoff said. “Once that moves through, showers and storms could pop up across the whole state.”

Behind the front, cooler conditions return again, keeping temperatures below average for early spring.

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