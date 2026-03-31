Governor Mike Braun Supports Locked-Out BP Refinery Workers in Whiting

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WHITING, Ind.–Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined locked-out workers on the picket line outside the BP Whiting Refinery on Tuesday. He said he wants the company to come to the bargaining table and reach a new deal with the workers.

The union workers have been locked out of the BP refinery since March 19. That’s when the impasse for a new contract started. The workers have been on the picket lines ever since.

Union leaders say the lockout is illegal. They say the company has unfairly rejected their proposals on jobs, pay, and safety.

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BP, though, tells a different story. They say they have made a comprehensive offer and they will operate the refinery with trained staff. They also claim to have not received any requests from the union for a bargaining session since the lockout began.

The union president says the company wants to cut around 100 jobs and lower pay for nearly all positions.

“This morning I joined the locked-out USW workers taking a stand for a fair contract at BP’s Whiting Refinery. These men and women have contributed their skilled labor for decades and deserve a fair deal,” said Braun after meeting with the union workers.

Union members say they are prepared to stay out on the picket lines 24/7 until progress starts happening at the bargaining table.

The Whiting refinery is BP’s largest refinery in the world, producing 440,000 barrels a day. It is located less than 20 miles from downtown Chicago. It was established in 1889 by Standard Oil of Indiana.