Police Ramp up Patrols on Distracted Driving

Source: Ivan Pantic / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS / HAMILTON COUNTY — Central Indiana law enforcement agencies are joining forces this April to crack down on two of the state’s most dangerous driving behaviors: speeding and distracted driving.

The Hamilton County Traffic Safety Partnership and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced this week that they are partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) for a high-visibility enforcement campaign. Starting April 4 and running through April 13, 2026, motorists should expect a significant increase in patrols across the region.

The Enforcement

The ten-day surge is funded by the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), a federal initiative administered by the ICJI. Officers will be working overtime specifically to identify and stop drivers who are:

Exceeding posted speed limits.

Violating Indiana’s Hands-Free Law, which prohibits holding a mobile device while operating a vehicle.

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“Distracted driving and speeding are preventable behaviors that put drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the ICJI. “This campaign is a reminder that these actions have real consequences.”

A Deadly Trend

The enforcement comes as a response to troubling safety data. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Indiana recorded 249 speeding-related fatalities in 2023. During that same period, distracted driving was officially linked to 47 deaths, though experts suggest the actual number is likely much higher due to the difficulty of proving phone use at the time of a crash.

“Distracted driving and speeding continue to be contributors to serious and deadly crashes,” said Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush. “Our deputies will be increasing enforcement efforts and will issue citations to those observed violating these laws.”

IMPD Lieutenant Michael DeHart echoed those sentiments, noting that these behaviors are not just dangerous—they are illegal. “Officers will step up enforcement and ticket anyone caught violating these laws,” DeHart said.

Since 2020, Indiana law has strictly prohibited drivers from holding a phone or mobile device while the vehicle is in motion. While calls are permitted, they must be made using hands-free technology, such as Bluetooth or headsets.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Silence the Phone: Put your device down and avoid multitasking.

Watch the Speed: Obey posted limits and adjust for road or weather conditions.

Plan Ahead: Allow extra time for commutes to avoid the urge to speed.

Keep Distance: Maintain a safe following distance between vehicles.

For more information on traffic safety initiatives in Hamilton County, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov, or learn more about statewide programs at www.in.gov/cji.