British Empire drew arbitrary borders, sowing seeds of conflict in Middle East

Lloyd's of London canceling war risk coverage cripples global trade, benefiting British interests

Alternative right's narrative blaming Israel is a distraction from British Empire's role

Source: Peter Carruthers / Getty

US War Against Iran And London

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, it’s easy to get caught up in the headlines and soundbites. But what’s really driving the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz? In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle, host Ethan Hatcher is joined by producer Carl to explore the lesser-known story behind the Strait’s closure.

Carl’s fascinating theory is that the real issue isn’t the Iranian missiles or the military threat, but rather the actions of a clandestine cabal of banking families. “It’s not necessarily the actual military threat,” Carl explains. “It’s a monetary threat, it’s a banking family proposition, it’s a conspiracy.” He points to the fact that Lloyd’s of London, a 337-year-old insurance company, has canceled war risk coverage for ships passing through the Strait, effectively crippling global trade.

This move is unprecedented, and Carl suggests it’s a deliberate attempt by the City of London to drive the Gulf States back into their orbit. “The British are still at war with us,” he says. “They haven’t let us go.” He points to the fact that the British Empire drew arbitrary borders throughout the Middle East, sowing the seeds of conflict that still plague the region today.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But what about the alternative right’s narrative that Israel is to blame for the conflict? Carl argues that this is a red herring, designed to distract from the real issue. “Tucker Carlson has been basically leading the charge that everything is Israel’s fault,” he says. “It’s been rumored that Tucker Carlson is a member of the Pilgrim Society, which is basically those still loyal to the crown.” This connection, Carl suggests, may explain why Carlson has a particular agenda to blame Israel and want the conflict to fail.

As the conversation unfolds, Carl reveals a web of intrigue involving the British Empire, the City of London, and the Gulf States. He points to the fact that the British controlled world energy geography, including the Strait of Hormuz, and that they’re still profiting from the conflict. “They’re the ones that ensure the tankers,” Carl explains. “They are the ones that cause a premium the price of gasoline outside of the gas tanks here in Indiana.”

Ethan Hatcher presses Carl on his theory, asking if the British were manipulating the scene to make the war happen in the first place. Carl acknowledges that this might not be the case, but suggests that the British are reacting not as an ally but a hostile actor. “It’s a fascinating take and one that I’m sure you can only find in Carl’s Conspiracy Corner,” Ethan says.

If you’re curious about the real story behind the Strait of Hormuz, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Carl’s theory, his insights on the British Empire’s role in the conflict, and why the alternative right’s narrative might be missing the mark. Listen to the full episode of Saturday Night on the Circle and discover the truth behind the headlines.

Please subscribe to the podcast here: Conspiracy Corner With Carl – Podcast – Apple Podcasts

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Watch Saturday Night On The Circle: