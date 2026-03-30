Israel's decisive warfare approach is successful, but unsettles some.

Media bias against Trump undermines accurate reporting on the conflict.

Regime change in Iran is a US goal, despite critics' claims.

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Woke Left And Woke Right Seem Like They Want America To Lose

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz is joined by Noah Rothman, a senior editor at National Review, to discuss the ongoing conflict with Iran. As the war rages on, many are left wondering what the endgame looks like and whether the US is making progress. Noah’s latest book, Blood and Progress: A Century of Left-Wing Violence, provides valuable insights into the complexities of the conflict and the motivations of those involved.

One of the key takeaways from the conversation is the importance of understanding the Israeli approach to warfare. Noah notes that Israel has been fighting a war on its own terms, with a clear objective of victory, whereas the US has often been hesitant to define its goals. “We’re fighting a war on an Israeli style term, and it’s actually being very successful, and that’s freaking people out,” Noah says. This approach has led to a more decisive and effective campaign, with the US and Israel working together to take out Iran’s military capabilities.

Another crucial aspect of the conversation is the role of the media in shaping public opinion. Noah argues that many journalists and pundits are more interested in scoring points against President Trump than in providing accurate information. “The notion here being bandied about by his critics is one that he was desperate for a diplomatic off-ramp and is testing, for example, the prospects for diplomacy, which is not necessarily a mark of capitulation or pusillanimity,” Noah explains. This kind of reporting can have serious consequences, as it can influence public opinion and shape the course of the war.

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The conversation also touches on the topic of regime change and what it means for the US. Noah makes a compelling case that the US is indeed engaged in regime change, but that this is not a bad thing. “I think we’re fooling ourselves, kidding ourselves if we don’t call it that,” he says. This is a crucial point, as it highlights the need for a clear understanding of the US’s goals and motivations in the conflict.

Throughout the conversation, Noah provides valuable insights into the complexities of the conflict and the motivations of those involved. He also offers a nuanced perspective on the role of the media and the importance of understanding the Israeli approach to warfare. If you’re interested in learning more about the Iran War and the US’s role in it, this episode is a must-listen.

Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Noah Rothman discuss the Iran War, regime change, and the complexities of modern warfare. Listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

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