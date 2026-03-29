Listen Live
Close
Local

Arizona Ends Purdue’s Season in Elite 8 79-64

Published on March 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Purdue v Arizona
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

SAN JOSE, CA.–The season ended for the Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team Saturday night in the Elite 8 with a 79-64 to the Arizona Wildcats in San Jose at the SAP Center.

Arizona led by as many as 18 and outscored Purdue in the paint 40-24.

Four of the five starters for the Wildcats finished in double figure scoring. Koa Peat led the way with 20 points.

In his final collegiate game, Purdue guard and Westfield graduate Braden Smith scored 13 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Oscar Cluff led Purdue in scoring with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Boilermakers were down 19-12 with 12:37 left in the first half. They outscored Arizona 26-12 over the rest of the half to go into the locker room with a 38-31 lead at halftime.

Arizona used a 16-3 run early in the second half to erase the halftime deficit and take a six-point lead on a 3-pointer from Anthony Dell’Orso.  From there, Arizona had the game in hand.

Purdue has made at least the Sweet 16 in four of the last five years. Their season ends with a record of 30-9. That’s the second most wins ever by a Boiler team.

The senior class set the school record for wins in a four-year span on Thursday (March 26), winning its 117th career game (117-31) with the Sweet 16 win over Texas. The 117 wins are third most in Big Ten history by a senior class (2013 Ohio State – 123; 2014 Ohio State – 119).

Arizona moves on to the Final Four in Indianapolis. This is Arizona’s first Final Four appearance since 2001.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Purdue v Arizona
Local  |  Staff

Arizona Ends Purdue’s Season in Elite 8 79-64

Gregory Carter mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Noblesville Police Arrest Two Men in Online Predator Investigation

Child Neglect Case
Local  |  WISH-TV's Tim Spears

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Dead in Closet

Indiana National Guard logo.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana National Guard Troops Return Home Following D.C. Security Mission

stolen beer truck
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Evansville Man Arrested After Stealing Beer Truck, Leading Deputies on Chase

Police Tape
Local  |  Staff

Police Make Arrest in Westfield Homicide Case

Indiana State Fair: Always a Hit
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Tort Claim Filed Against Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Indiana Population Growth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

close up of hand in jail background.
Local  |  Staff

Pendleton Man Charged With Sexually Attacking Girls At His Home

White House US President Donald Trump Farmers
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Trump Hosts Ag Day Event with Hoosier Farmers

Circle City Village
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy’s First Tiny Home Village Breaks Ground for Homeless

Hasaan Rashid
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IPS Board Votes in Hasaan Rashid to Vacant Seat

Upland Brewing Company
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close