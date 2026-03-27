Possibility of calculated move to bait US into global conflict, rather than legitimate response to threat.

Inconsistencies in official narratives, such as claims about Iranian drone story and 9/11 hijackings.

War may be profitable for military-industrial complex, leading to concerns about humanitarian crisis and economic fallout.

Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

Beware Of The Iran False Flag

As the conflict with Iran enters its fourth week, questions are swirling about the true nature of the situation. Was the initial strike a legitimate response to an imminent threat, or was it a calculated move to bait the United States into a global conflict? In this episode of Saturday Night on the Circle with Ethan Hatcher, we explore the possibility of a false flag operation and the motivations behind it.

Our guest, Carl, joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner, where we dive into the world of conspiracy theories and unexplained events. Carl’s been following the Iranian drone story, which seemed to disappear just before Donald Trump took office. “Does anyone remember that Iranian drone story that vanished just before Trump ascended to office?” Carl asks.

As we discuss the drone story, we touch on the mysterious sightings of drones over New Jersey in December 2016. Congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, spoke about the incident on Fox News, claiming that he had received information from high sources about a mothership containing drones off the east coast of the United States. “I’ve gotten to know people and from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources,” Van Drew said. “I’m going to tell you the real deal. I ran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones.”

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The story raises more questions than answers, and Carl’s not buying the official narrative. “Does that seem like a reasonable or irrational claim to anyone?” he asks. “When you go back to 9/11, was it reasonable that 19 hijackers with box cutters were able to hijack planes and fly them into the Pentagon and the World Trade Centers?” Carl’s pointing out the inconsistencies in the official story and questioning the possibility of a false flag operation.

As we explore the motivations behind the conflict with Iran, we touch on the military-industrial complex and its interests. “War is good for business,” Carl says. “It’s profitable, and chaos is good for business.” He’s not alone in his concerns, as many experts are warning about the potential humanitarian crisis and the economic fallout of a prolonged conflict.

The conversation is thought-provoking and raises more questions than answers. Is the conflict with Iran a legitimate response to a threat, or is it a calculated move to further the interests of the military-industrial complex? Tune in to hear Carl’s insights and theories on the situation. Listen to the full episode of Saturday Night on the Circle to join the conversation and decide for yourself what’s really going on.

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