Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Source: General Motors Manufacturing / General Motors Manufacturing Communications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A black 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country made history Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as the 11 millionth vehicle to roll off the line at General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

The milestone vehicle was purchased by fellow GM employee Ken Zawisa, who traveled to the facility with his father to drive the truck off the line and celebrate with the workforce.

“It was exciting to find out my truck was the 11 millionth vehicle. I’ve probably told 100 people,” Zawisa said. “I’m proud as a GM employee that we’ve built this many awesome trucks. The employees at Fort Wayne Assembly are building something every day that is important to a lot of customers.”

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Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined the celebration, praising the plant’s 4,100 employees—represented by UAW Local 2209—for their decades of consistency in the light-duty truck market.

“Reaching 11 million vehicles represents decades of dedication, craftsmanship, and pride in Indiana manufacturing,” Governor Braun said. “It’s also a reminder that Indiana continues to be a leader in powering America’s economy.”

Investing in the Future

The milestone comes as GM continues a massive $632 million investment into the facility, first announced in June 2023. The funds are being used to prepare the plant for the next generation of internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty pickups, including new conveyors, tooling, and equipment in the body and general assembly areas.

Since 2013, GM has committed more than $2.8 billion to its Indiana manufacturing operations.

“When business is booming… the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW Vice President for the GM Department. “We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”

By The Numbers: Fort Wayne Assembly

Total Vehicles Produced: 11 Million

Workforce: 4,100+ employees

Current Models: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500

Recent Investment: $632 Million (announced June 2023)

Total GM Indiana Investment (since 2013): $2.8 Billion

The Fort Wayne plant remains a crown jewel in GM’s portfolio; the Chevrolet Silverado was the best-selling retail full-size light-duty pickup in 2022.