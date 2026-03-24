Russian Hacker Sentenced to 7 Years in Indiana Court

Source: DOJ / DOJ

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Russian national has been sentenced to 81 months in federal prison after serving as a key “access broker” for some of the world’s most notorious cybercrime syndicates.

Aleksei Volkov, of St. Petersburg, Russia, was sentenced Monday in the Southern District of Indiana. Federal prosecutors say Volkov specialized in hunting for vulnerabilities in American corporate networks, breaking in, and then selling that unauthorized access to ransomware groups like Yanluowang.

According to court documents, Volkov operated as an “initial access broker.” Instead of carrying out the entire heist himself, he would find the “open door” into a company’s server and sell the “keys” to other criminals.

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Those co-conspirators would then:

Freeze Systems: Deploy malware to encrypt data and paralyze business operations.

Extort Millions: Demand massive ransoms in cryptocurrency—sometimes reaching tens of millions of dollars.

Leak Data: Threaten to post confidential company information on “leak sites” if the ransom wasn’t paid.

If a victim paid up, Volkov received a cut of the digital loot.

Global Manhunt and Extradition

Volkov’s reach was extensive, leading to indictments in both Indiana and Pennsylvania. His run ended in Rome, Italy, where he was arrested by Italian police and subsequently extradited to the United States to face justice.

In late 2025, Volkov pleaded guilty to a litany of charges, including:

Access Device Fraud

Aggravated Identity Theft

Conspiracy to Commit Computer Fraud

Money Laundering

The Financial Fallout

The scale of the damage is staggering. While the “intended” losses of Volkov’s schemes were estimated at over $24 million, the actual confirmed losses to victims totaled more than $9 million.

As part of his sentence, Volkov has been ordered to pay $9,167,198.19 in restitution to his victims. He must also forfeit the specialized equipment he used to bypass U.S. security systems.

“This sentencing sends a clear message to cybercriminals operating abroad,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Wheeler II for the Southern District of Indiana. “The reach of the law is long, and we will work with our international partners to ensure those who target American infrastructure are held accountable.”

The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI’s Indianapolis and Philadelphia field offices, with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.