Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Sunday’s Severe Weather Outlook; Temperature Drop

Published on March 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS: Severe Weather Potential
Source: @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — After potentially tying the warmest March day on record with a high of 85 degrees Sunday, a line of severe storms is expected to sweep through Indiana Sunday night.

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the storms will likely form northwest of Indy before pushing southeast.

“We’re expecting a line of storms… probably reaching the Indianapolis area somewhere between 8:00 and 10:00,” he said.

White added the primary threats are large hail and damaging winds, with the system expected to clear out by midnight.

The storms usher in a dramatic temperature drop. By Monday morning, temperatures will plunge into the low 30s. However, the chill won’t last long, as forecasters expect a return to the 80s by the end of the week.

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
J.D. Ford
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford Unveils Social Security Plan

NWS: Severe Weather Potential
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Sunday’s Severe Weather Outlook; Temperature Drop

ICEProtest_SP_03.jpg
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Faith Leaders, Protesters March to Indiana Statehouse to Rally Against ICE Policies

Business problems, exhausted businessman troubled and challenged with project deadline
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

State Police: Drugs and Gun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

California Man Arrested After Half-Million Dollar Meth Bust

Indy East Side Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Dead, Two Women Injured After Shooting in Indy

WISH-TV
Local  |  WISH-TV

One Dead, One Critical After Shooting at Northside Indy Funeral

Sunday Weather Threat
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sunday Storm Alert: High Heat Followed by Severe Weather Threat

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks: DHS Shutdown “Political Games” Risking Security

Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

IMPD arrest
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Arrested After Several Armed Business Robberies

WNBA: AUG 21 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

WNBA’s New Bargaining Agreement Signed

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD Officer Accused of Illegally Harvesting Deer

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Ossian Woman Sentenced for Wire Fraud and Money Laundering

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close