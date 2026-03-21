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Indy Man Arrested After Several Armed Business Robberies

An Indianapolis man was arrested on Wednesday after several armed business robberies on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Published on March 20, 2026

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IMPD arrest
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested on Wednesday after several armed robberies on the near east side of Indianapolis.

March 11 was when Indianapolis police started investigating the armed robberies that happened between February 24 and March 7. This involved Total Wireless, Safeway, Family Dollar, Subway, and Jack’s Pizza.

Surveillance video from the final robbery at Jack’s Pizza showed a man in a “Majestic Department” hoodie pointing a gun at workers before running off with a tip jar. In a previous robbery at a Subway, the thief actually ordered a sandwich before pulling a weapon once the register was opened.

On Wednesday, an IMPD detective spotted 30-year-old Larry Thirkill walking into a liquor store. Officers followed him back to a home on Dequincy Street, where SWAT and the FBI moved in. Inside the house, investigations found a gun, backpack, and clothing worn during the robberies.

Police say Thirkill had a previous robbery conviction as well.

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