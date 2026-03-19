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IMPD: Arrest Made After Shots Fired at Mounted Patrol Barn

IMPD said shots were fired in the direction of the Mounted Patrol Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Published on March 19, 2026

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IMPD Mounted Patrol Headquarters
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the direction of the Mounted Patrol barn in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The barn is on the city’s near west side. Officers went to the 400 block of N. Goodlet Avenue just after 12 p.m. and found evidence in the roadway that shots had been fired.

Shortly thereafter, the IMPD Southwest District Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) and Violence Reduction Team (VRT) located the vehicle and obtained a search warrant.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jehvon Fry and 19-year-old Kadin Fry for criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.

“This investigation exemplifies teamwork. Our day shift and middle shift officers coordinated with detectives and to quickly identify and locate these suspects,” said Southwest District Commander Pilkington. “These individuals endangered not only our officers and animals at the Mounted Patrol Barn, but also our entire community, and these arrests should serve as a reminder that if you commit crimes, we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable.”

Police said no horses were injured during the incident.

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