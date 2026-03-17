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Hoosier Swatting Charge Leads to Resignation

Gloria Niedbalski sent a resignation email to the county assessor, according to the county council president.

Published on March 17, 2026

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Gloria Niedbalski
Source: St. Joseph County Jail / St. Joseph County Jail

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind –A woman charged in a swatting case involving a St. Joseph County councilwoman has stepped down from her county role.

Gloria Niedbalski sent a resignation email to the county assessor, according to the county council president.

Police say the incident happened the same night she was up for reappointment to the county’s Property Tax Board of Appeals. Councilwoman Amy Drake voted against her, but Niedbalski still received enough votes to keep the position.

Investigators say someone called the state’s child welfare hotline late that night, claiming Drake’s young children were home alone. That report brought police and a caseworker to Drake’s home.

Niedbalski was later arrested and charged in connection with the December incident.

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