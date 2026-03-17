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Tony Katz + The Morning News

What’s Going On With Housing Here In Indianapolis?

The housing market is a complex dance between supply and demand

Published on March 17, 2026

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  • Institutional investors compete with first-time homebuyers, making it harder for them to enter the market.
  • Rental caps in some areas aim to protect neighborhoods, but impact on the market is debated.
  • The local market's dynamics, such as affordability, determine the influence of institutional investors and rental caps.
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What’s Going On With Housing Here In Indianapolis?

The housing market is a complex beast, with various factors influencing its ups and downs. Tony Katz dove into the current state of the market, discussing the impact of mortgage rates, the rise of institutional investors, and the debate over rental caps.

Tony was joined by Mark Dietel, a real estate expert with a deep understanding of the local market. We start by discussing the recent shift in mortgage rates, which have been moving up after a brief period of decline. “There’s no question, across the country, those large institutional investors, and let’s just call them like a thousand homes or more, come into markets across the country and they are competitive and they can push out those first-time home buyers,” Mark explains. This competition can make it challenging for first-time homebuyers to enter the market.

We also touch on the topic of rental caps, which have been a point of contention in some areas. Mark shares his perspective on this issue, saying, “I think again, when you look at the rental caps situation, I think you have these towns, cities, municipalities that are have very good intentions and the people that live there obviously have very good intentions that they want to protect the integrity of their neighborhoods.” However, he also notes that there are valid concerns about the impact of rental caps on the market.

One of the key takeaways from our conversation is the importance of understanding the local market. Mark emphasizes that the impact of institutional investors and rental caps can vary depending on the area. “It would be considered a favorably priced market, and because of that, we have a tendency to have more of the institutional investor, especially in the Marion County area, maybe less so on the overall donut area to compete with,” he says.

Throughout our discussion, Mark provides valuable insights into the current state of the housing market. He shares his expertise on the challenges facing first-time homebuyers and the impact of mortgage rates on the market. If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the housing market, this segment is a must-listen. Mark’s expertise and insights will give you a deeper understanding of the issues affecting the market and the potential solutions. Tune in to hear the full conversation and gain a better understanding of the housing market’s current state.

Listen to the “What’s Going On With Housing Here In Indianapolis?” discussion in full here:     

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