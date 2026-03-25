Indiana Regulators Push Utilities for Relief as Bills Rise

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Utility bills in Indiana keep rising, and state regulators are pressing providers to help households.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission met with the state’s five largest investor-owned utilities, AES Indiana, Duke Energy, NIPSCO, Indiana & Michigan Power, and CenterPoint Energy, to review rising costs, current relief programs, and ways to give residential customers immediate help. Regulators are monitoring AES Indiana’s pending acquisition by a consortium led by BlackRock to prevent higher bills.

“Affordability isn’t achieved through a single decision. It’s the result of careful planning, disciplined investments, and a commitment to supporting customers,” said Brandi Davis‑Handy, President of AES Indiana. “We balance affordability and reliability by making prudent, long‑term decisions that protect customers from unnecessary costs, while also providing real, near‑term support to help families manage their bills today and into the future.”

Utilities say they offer programs like home energy assessments, weatherization services, and off-peak discounts, but regulators want more direct relief for ratepayers. Rising infrastructure costs and new data centers add pressure, and the commission is making sure large customers pay for their own upgrades instead of passing costs to households.

The commission plans to have ten listening sessions across the state through April 22, including stops in Columbus, Noblesville, and Indianapolis, so residents can share their experiences with high utility bills.

The effort aims to balance long-term infrastructure needs with immediate relief for Hoosier families.