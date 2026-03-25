Storm Risk Increases Thursday Night Across Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Severe weather could move into Indiana late Thursday and stick around into the night as a strong cold front pushes through.

Forecaster Chad Swain says the risk will ramp up as that front moves across the state.

A few storms could pop up Wednesday night into early Thursday, but those are not expected to turn severe.

“The main concern arrives very late in the day Thursday and continues into Thursday night,” Swain said. “That’s when a strong cold front will move south across Indiana and act as the trigger for storm development.”

Swain says the biggest threats with the stronger storms are large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is also possible in some spots.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The atmosphere will be very warm and moist ahead of the front,” he said. “When you combine that with a strong cold front, it can fuel storms that become severe.”

Timing will depend on where you are. Northern Indiana could see storms late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Central Indiana, including the Indianapolis area, is more likely to see the strongest storms after 8 p.m. and into the overnight hours.

Swain says the forecast could still shift some as new data comes in.

“We’re not expecting a major change right now, but the timing and intensity could still adjust slightly,” he said.

People are urged to stay ready and have more than one way to get warnings. A NOAA Weather Radio is one of the most reliable options since it can alert you at any time, even while you’re sleeping.

“Be ready to move to a safe shelter quickly if a warning is issued,” Swain said.

Strong winds could toss around loose outdoor items and cause damage to homes and trees.

“Anything loose outside could be tossed around,” he said. “You could see shingles come off roofs, siding damaged, and large tree limbs brought down.”