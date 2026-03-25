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Health Officials Warn of Dangerous Drug Moving Across Midwest

Health Officials Warn of Dangerous New Drug Moving Across Midwest

The Marion County Public Health Department said cychlorphine is 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

Published on March 25, 2026

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"Marion County Public Health Department. Prevent. Promote. Protect."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is warning Hoosiers about a dangerous new drug that’s spreading throughout the Midwest.

Health officials said cychlorphine, described as a “designer drug,” is 10 times more potent than fentanyl and can be fatal even with just a microscopic amount.

Cychlorphine, also known as N-Propionitrile Chlorphine, belongs to a new subclass of synthetic opioids known as “orphine analogues.” The health department said these drugs have developed a reputation for their immense potency.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the substance has been linked to multiple overdoses in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

“We are in the direct pipeline between Chicago and Louisville, while not everything that happens in those places happens here, we should be aware of this potential threat,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a Tuesday press release. “We are sharing this information now to ensure our citizens, hospitals, and first responders are prepared for this high-potency threat.”

Cychlorphine is often hidden in the illicit drug supply and may appear as powder, typically off-white, grey, or tan in color. It could be found in counterfeit pills that are pressed to appear as if they are legitimate prescription medications like Hydromorphone or Oxycodone.

According to the sheriff’s office, the drug will not trigger a positive result on standard fentanyl test strips. Cychlorphine is also resistant to Naloxone (Narcan) and health officials warn that a single dose of Narcan may not be enough to reverse an overdose.

Marion County Public Health Department

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