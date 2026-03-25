Listen Live
Close
Local

Husband Arrested in 2007 Murder of Woman in South Bend

St. Joseph County prosecutors charged Lucio Lerma Sr. for the stabbing death of Delia Lerma in December 2007.

Published on March 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lucio Lerma Sr.
Lucio Lerma Sr. (Source: St. Joseph County Jail)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man in South Bend has been arrested for killing his wife 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, St. Joseph County prosecutors announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Lucio Lerma Sr. South Bend Police arrested him on Monday.

In December of 2007, Delia Lerma, 33, was found dead in a van in the 2100 block of S. Carlisle Street. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Lerma filed a missing person’s report for his wife several days before her body was discovered.

Lerma is now being held in the St. Joseph County Jail without bond. He has a court hearing set for April 6.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Storm Risk Increases Thursday Night Across Indiana

"Marion County Public Health Department. Prevent. Promote. Protect."
Local  |  Staff

Health Officials Warn of Dangerous New Drug Moving Across Midwest

Lucio Lerma Sr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Husband Arrested in 2007 Murder of Woman in South Bend

IURC
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Regulators Push Utilities for Relief as Bills Rise

John Coutino Photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Delaware County Suspends EMS and EMA Directors

Severe Weather forecast
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Thursday Night into Friday

Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Local  |  WISH-TV

ICE Deployed to Airports as TSA Budget Battle Continues

COUNTING CROWS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

Trash Pick-up
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Doctor Says City Ignoring Trash on North Side

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Russian Hacker Sentenced to 7 Years in Indiana Court

a gas pump going into a gar
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gas Prices Rise to $4 a Gallon in Indiana

US-AUTO-AUTOMOBILE-TOYOTA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

1 Shot at Downtown Indy Apartment by Canal

Caitlin Harris
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close