Husband Arrested in 2007 Murder of Woman in South Bend

Lucio Lerma Sr. (Source: St. Joseph County Jail)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man in South Bend has been arrested for killing his wife 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, St. Joseph County prosecutors announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Lucio Lerma Sr. South Bend Police arrested him on Monday.

In December of 2007, Delia Lerma, 33, was found dead in a van in the 2100 block of S. Carlisle Street. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Lerma filed a missing person’s report for his wife several days before her body was discovered.

Lerma is now being held in the St. Joseph County Jail without bond. He has a court hearing set for April 6.