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Indiana Targets Online & Water Safety for Abuse Prevention Month

Indiana Targets Online & Water Safety for Abuse Prevention Month

Published on March 25, 2026

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Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Source: Behind The Filter Podcast / Behind The Filter Podcast/Prevent Child Abuse Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As April approaches, advocates across the state are gearing up for National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a renewed focus on modern threats facing Hoosier youth.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana (PCAIN), a division of The Villages of Indiana, has announced a series of statewide events and a new campaign aimed at protecting children both online and in the water.

The month-long initiative, titled the “Eyes on the Child Campaign,” specifically spotlights two high-risk areas: water safety and digital exploitation.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, supportive environment where they can thrive,” said Shannon Schumacher, President and CEO of The Villages of Indiana. “Preventing abuse starts with strong families and engaged communities.”

The campaign comes on the heels of sobering data. In 2024, the Indiana Department of Child Services investigated 276 child deaths where abuse or neglect was suspected. To combat these trends, PCAIN is promoting:

Water Safety: Encouraging the use of the “Water Watcher Badge,” a tool that designates a specific adult responsible for active supervision to prevent drowning.

Online Protection: Raising awareness about the surge in digital risks. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, over 20 million reports of suspected online exploitation were filed in 2024 alone.

Key April Events
Hoosiers are encouraged to participate in several public awareness and fundraising milestones throughout the month:

Statehouse Kickoff (April 1, 10:30 a.m.): PCAIN will join the Department of Child Services and the Department of Education on the second floor of the Indiana Statehouse to officially launch the month’s efforts.

National Wear Blue Day (April 10): A visual show of support for Indiana families. Supporters are asked to wear blue and share photos using the hashtag #WearBlueDay2026.


Steps for Prevention 5K (April 18): Held at the Ohio Street Basin along the Downtown Indianapolis Canal, this run/walk raises funds for safety education programs. The event honors the legacy of Matt Breman, a late advocate for Indiana’s vulnerable children.

PCAIN currently leads prevention efforts through 53 local councils covering 59 Indiana counties. Proceeds from April events will directly fund education programs regarding internet safety and abuse prevention.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a division of The Villages, is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect in all its forms, and is committed to making Indiana a better, safer place for Indiana’s most precious resource – our children. Alongside committed volunteers throughout the state, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana increases awareness, informs about solutions, serves as a resource, advocates for expanded and improved programs and policies, and fosters a statewide network committed to child abuse prevention. For more information, visit http://www.pcain.org.

The Villages of Indiana is one of the state’s largest licensed and accredited nonprofit agencies dedicated to family and child services, supporting 11,000 children and families annually. With 15 offices across Indiana, the organization offers a range of services, including foster care licensing and placement, adoption, support for new and expectant parents through the Healthy Families program, assistance for kinship caregivers, and guidance for young adults who have aged out of foster care. The non-profit is the umbrella agency for Prevent Child Abuse Indiana. For more information, visit http://www.VillagesKids.org.

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