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Kokomo Police: Woman Stabbed Letter Carrier, Crashed Her Buick

Published on March 25, 2026

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Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

KOKOMO, Ind.–A woman from Kokomo is accused of stabbing a United States Post Office letter carrier and being involved in two crashes Tuesday night.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, the Kokomo Police Department said officers were dispatched to North Main Street and they found the female letter carrier with several stab wounds.

After they found the woman, they say she told them the woman got into a 2004 Buick and drove away. Next, officers say they determined that their suspect, 62-year-old Laura Fortson, crashed into two different vehicles on Markland Avenue.

Police say Fortson admitted to them that she was the person who attacked the mail carrier.

Fortson was taken into custody on the following preliminary charges:

-Attempted murder, a Level 1 felony
-Aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony
-Criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony
-Intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony
-Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony
-A misdemeanor drug charge

This statement from the U.S. Postal Service was released:

“The Postal Service is grateful our carrier is recovering from injuries sustained during this alarming incident. The US Postal Inspection Service is involved in the investigation, along with local law enforcement.”

Assisting in this investigation was the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Medics from Community Howard Regional Health Hospital, Medics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, and the United State Postal Inspection Service.

“Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Jordan Wiseman at (765) 456-7600 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7071. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip,” said Kokomo Police on Wednesday.

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