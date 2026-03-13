IN Dem Shelli Yoder Wants Politics Out Of The Classroom

Source: (Photo: Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call)

So Shelli Yoder is upset that Turning Point USA made an announcement with Governor Braun about voter registration, about clubs that are going to be in schools.

Shelli Yoder is the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, saying that, as Fox 59 reports:

“Students in Indiana already have the freedom to form clubs, speak their minds, register to vote and participate in civic life,” Yoder said in the statement. “The question is not whether students can participate. The question is whether the State of Indiana should be putting its thumb on the scale for one outside ideological agenda.

Tony Katz:

Is that right Senator Yoder? If indeed you want to say you want no politics in the classroom, can I get you to sponsor the legislation that states that the only flag that can be in a classroom is the American flag, No gay pride flags, no anything else. Now, if you tell me this legislation already exists, and I missed it, I’ll say, okay, well then I’m glad that’s done. I guess we have nothing else to talk about. Can we get you to say that unions should not be allowed to engage in political activities, specifically teachers unions, because that is putting pressures on teachers to engage politically in the classroom. If this is really what we want to be opposed to, which I favor, I absolutely favor it. You’re saying, this is your discussion. Where do we take it to its natural conclusion? What have you done? Educate me, as the kids would say, on what it is you have done. Policy was to ensure that the classroom is free of outside influence. That’s your argument here.

If indeed you are bothered by this, well then let’s talk about it everywhere, starting with the teachers’ unions that have one ideology. Favor that ideology, and push that ideology. Now, as far as I know, this is about voter registration drives, and I’m in favor to voter registration drives. I’m in favor of it in every way, my God. Even when Andre Carson, who has never made any good decision in terms of relationships connections, he’s a bad judge of character when he has job fairs in Indianapolis. You know what I do. I say good, good, because people need jobs. If you really oppose ideology in the classroom, then join me on this show to denounce teachers’ unions and put an end to them in Indiana. That way we get politics out of the classroom.

Listen to the “IN Dem Shelli Yoder Wants Politics Out Of The Classroom” discussion in full here: