Braun Talks Data Centers, Taxes, Bears Move on Hammer & Nigel

Governor Mike Braun joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about the data centers coming into Hoosier towns, where the state is at taxing tips and overtime, plus the latest on the Chicago Bears potential move to Indiana.

The governor recaps some major wins for the state during the recent special session which include economic growth, which is outpacing its neighboring states. He attributes this success to the state’s focus on job creation and wage growth. “We’ve been able to bump wages from thirty-six bucks an hour to forty-one, and we’ve spent one-third the amount of money per incentivized job,” he notes. This approach has led to a GDP growth rate that’s twice that of Ohio’s, three times that of Kentucky’s, and five to six times that of Michigan’s.

Braun also spent some time discussing data centers and energy costs, a major topic for several counties around the state. He said his plan to hold utility companies and large data centers accountable is already making progress, citing a new law tying electric companies’ profits to reliability and cost goals and noting he has appointed consumer-focused members to the state’s utility regulatory board.

“We’re going to be vigilant and make sure that utilities are working for the people of Indiana, not just their shareholders.”

He also shared some positive news on a tax break for Hoosiers making tips and overtime. The state has passed SB 243 to eliminate state income tax on tips and qualifying overtime pay, starting with the 2026 tax year.

