Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Indiana Governor Mike Braun is promising that relief is on the way for your energy costs.

Published on March 9, 2026

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is promising that relief is on the way for your energy costs.

During a press conference Monday, Braun argued that his new strategy to hold utility companies and massive data centers accountable is already showing progress. He pointed to a new law that forces electric companies to meet specific goals for reliability and cost before they can see certain financial returns. Braun also announced that he’s filled a majority of the state’s utility regulatory board with people who prioritize consumers over corporate profits.

“If you want to be a data center in this state, you’re going to prove that if you come here, you’re going to lower rates by putting more electrons onto the grid,” Braun said. “You’re going to shoulder 100%, and you’re going to ideally put more on if you want to come here and do business.”

However, Democrats aren’t sold on Braun’s plan. House Democratic Caucus Chair Carey Hamilton argued that Braun is relying too much on handshakes and not enough on actual enforcement. She’s worried that without stricter laws, huge tech companies will still find ways to pass their construction and energy costs onto regular families. Hamilton also called out Braun for not supporting amendments that would have capped rate increases or blocked utility companies from being sold off to private equity firms.

“If it is not a law, I don’t know what the governor is going to be able to do,” Hamilton said. “Democrats would absolutely support 100% coverage of data center construction by data centers,” Hamilton said. “We, in fact, pushed for that last year and failed. So you know promises they are worth not a lot right in this building, we need to pass laws to protect Hoosiers and rate payers.”

