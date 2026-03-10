What research shows about the prevalence of hoarding behaviors

Vecteezy royalty-free image #25715463, 'elderly woman sits on a sofa at home with boxes. collecting things with memories albums with photos and photo frames moving to a new place cleaning things and a happy smile. Lifestyle retirement.', retrieved from Vecteezy on May 16th, 2025. License details available at https://www.vecteezy.com/licensing-agreement, image licensed under the Vecteezy Pro License

Hoarding affects far more people than most realize, and from what it looks like, the research certainly backs that up. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), hoarding behaviors affect approximately 2.6% of the general population; a figure that has held consistent across multiple large-scale studies conducted in different countries and cultures.

That translates to millions of adults whose daily functioning, relationships, and living situations are measurably affected by a condition that received its own clinical diagnosis in 2013. For anyone navigating this alongside a family member or trying to make sense of it themselves, understanding what the research actually says is a reasonable place to start.

How Prevalent Is Hoarding Disorder?

The 2.6% figure represents the general adult population, but prevalence runs higher among certain demographics and among people already carrying other psychiatric diagnoses, particularly anxiety and depression. The condition, however, isn’t shaped by any particular environment or upbringing.

Age Is a Strong Factor

Age is one of the strongest predictors of hoarding disorder that research has identified. Hoarding symptoms typically surface as early as age 15 in the general population and follow a chronic, progressive course; often staying manageable for decades before reaching a clinically significant level in a person’s 60s. That long runway between early symptoms and severe impairment is one reason so many cases go unaddressed for years.

Major Life Transitions Are Another Strong Factor

Researchers also note that the condition tends to worsen following major life transitions. Retirement, the death of a spouse, or a significant move can all accelerate symptom severity in people who previously maintained a functional level of clutter. Understanding those trigger points helps explain why so many families notice a sharp shift in a loved one’s hoarding behaviors seemingly out of nowhere.

However, Gender Doesn’t Drive the Numbers

One finding that consistently surprises people is that hoarding disorder affects men and women at roughly equal rates. According to APA’s earlier overview of the disorder, the bulk of evidence confirms that hoarding occurs with equal frequency across genders.

When Hoarding Becomes a Safety Issue

Severity ranges from mild to life-threatening, and the DSM-5 documentation is direct about the physical risks involved. In serious cases, clutter creates documented fire hazards, fall risks, and conditions that have led to loss of child custody or eviction. When a living space reaches that level, professional hoarding cleanup becomes a practical necessity, not a cosmetic one.

What Causes Hoarding Behavior?

No single cause explains hoarding disorder research findings, as the condition traces back to a combination of genetics, life experience, and measurable differences in how the brain processes information. Hoarding runs in families, and stressful life events, particularly the death of a loved one, can worsen existing symptoms considerably. Childhood adversity has also shown up consistently across studies as an independent contributing factor.

The DSM-5’s hoarding disorder fact sheet identifies specific information processing differences in people with the condition, including difficulties with:

Planning

Problem-solving

Memory

Sustained attention

Organization

These aren’t habits or personality traits; they’re cognitive patterns that make discarding genuinely harder regardless of motivation. Recognizing that distinction is important for families trying to support someone through it without pushing in counterproductive directions.

It also reframes what recovery actually requires. Cleaning out a space without addressing the underlying cognitive and emotional patterns almost always leads to re-accumulation, sometimes faster than the original buildup. Sustainable progress in understanding hoarding disorder starts with treating the person, not just the clutter.

The Overlap With Other Conditions

Hoarding rarely shows up without company. According to research published in PMC, nearly 75% of people with hoarding disorder carry a mood or anxiety disorder. That overlap directly complicates diagnosis and treatment, so addressing hoarding behaviors without accounting for co-occurring conditions tends to produce limited results.

What Treatment Looks Like

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is the first-line treatment for hoarding disorder, beginning with psychoeducation, goal setting, and motivational work before moving into hands-on practice in acquiring and discarding. Sessions often include home visits, where a therapist works alongside the person in the actual environment where the behavior plays out. Progress is possible, but treatment is typically long-term and works best when it targets the specific cognitive patterns driving the behavior rather than focusing exclusively on the clutter itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hoarding Disorder a Mental Illness?

Yes. Hoarding disorder received its own diagnostic classification in the DSM-5 in 2013, separating it from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD). It’s defined by persistent difficulty discarding possessions, resulting in clutter that significantly disrupts the use of living spaces and causes measurable distress or functional impairment.

Does Hoarding Get Worse With Age?

Research consistently shows it does. Hoarding behavior increases in severity with age, with the sharpest functional decline often appearing in a person’s 50s. The combination of decades of accumulated possessions and age-related cognitive changes both contribute to that sort of escalation.

Can Someone Have Hoarding Behaviors Without a Full Diagnosis?

Yes, and it’s more common that clinical numbers reflect. Many people experience meaningful distress or impairment from hoarding tendencies without meeting the full diagnostic threshold, which is part of why the overall prevalence of hoarding in the general population is likely undercounted in existing research.

What the Research Actually Tells Us

Hoarding behaviors are more widespread, neurologically rooted, and treatable than we think. The research points to a condition shaped by genetics, life history, and measurable differences in cognitive function, not a character flaw or choice. For anyone living with it or supporting someone who is, that distinction carries real weight.

The impact of hoarding extends beyond the individual; it touches landlords, neighbors, adult children, and first responders, who often encounter the consequences without any context for what they’re actually dealing with. Framing it as a documented, treatable condition rather than a personal failing changes how those conversations about hoarding go, and in many cases, determines whether someone gets help or gets written off.

