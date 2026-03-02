Indianapolis’ Jesse Brown Wants The US To Lose

Tony Katz:

You cannot hate these people enough. Pure raw, unadulterated evil. Khamenei was a terrorist, Khamenei supported terrorism, Khamenei killed gay people. Khamenei tortured women and men and killed children for the crime of being raped. And there are leftists who support him, and Muslims who support him, and liberals who support him. Disgusting, despicable, reprehensible people who do not deserve to be near power. Can’t be said enough. The Ayatollah was a disgusting terrorist, and the people who support him support terrorism.

Some commie by the name of Cliff Connolly wrote, “when the United States declares war, the duty of every US socialist is to make sure it ends in our government’s defeat. May God protect the people of Iran, and may God damn the Trump regime” He can’t protect the people of Iran if you don’t get rid of the Ayatollah but understand that socialists support the Ayatollah and they want America to fail. Jesse Brown, Indianapolis City County councilor communist, responded to that post with “Amen,” and then has the audacity to respond to Representative Ireland here in Indiana and say “I follow Christ first and foremost. Aggressors should lose every war. The United States is the aggressor here, as it was against eight different countries Trump bombed last year, as it is against the people of Venezuela and Cuba. God damn Trump,” that’s what he said… “and his murderous pedophile crew.” If you vote for Jesse Brown, you’re just too stupid to be a Hoosier. It’s time for you to move to Illinois. Of course, he’s calling Trump a pedophile. Truth doesn’t matter to him. He’s a communist. What does he know of truth?