Indianapolis Says ICE “Is Not Welcome”

ICE is welcome. Maybe Joe Hogsett shouldn't be welcome. Maybe it's time for him to go, and same with Andre Carson

Published on February 26, 2026

  • Indianapolis officials vow not to welcome or support the proposed ICE detention center in their community.
  • Congressman Carson argues government funding should address pressing issues like housing, not fund ICE's 'cruel regime'.
  • Debate gets personal, with some accusing city leaders of being anti-American for opposing the detention center.
Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

Indianapolis Says ICE “Is Not Welcome”

The City of Indianapolis is at the center of a heated debate over a proposed immigration detention center, and the conversation is getting personal.

At the heart of the debate is the question of whether the city should welcome or reject the proposed detention center that could hold up to 8,500 people, but city leaders are speaking out against the idea. “We don’t welcome or support this in our community,” said a spokesperson for the City of Indianapolis.

But what’s behind this opposition? Is it a matter of principle, or is there something more at play? Congressman Andre Carson weighed in on the issue, saying, “You’re not welcome. I repeatedly voted against ICE funding under Trump’s cruel regime.” He argues that government funding should be used for more pressing issues, like housing and infrastructure.

However, not everyone agrees with Congressman Carson’s stance. Tony Katz: “ICE should triple down on its work… Those who impede their efforts should be arrested.”

The debate is also getting personal, with some calling out city leaders for their stance on the issue. “You’re not allowed to just call it that,” said our host, referring to the city’s opposition to the detention center. “We will call it what it is.” The conversation is getting heated, with some accusing city leaders of being anti-American.

“The City of Indianapolis has no knowledge of this potential purchase and would not be involved,” the statement read. “We do not welcome or support this in our community.” ~ City Spokesperson

But what’s really at stake here? Is it about immigration policy, or is it about something deeper? Our host presses the city’s leaders for answers, asking, “Why doesn’t the governor or the mayor‘s office explain why they don’t support this?” The conversation is complex, and the answers are not easy to come by.

As the debate continues to unfold, one thing is clear: this is an issue that affects us all. Whether you’re for or against the detention center, it’s time to listen to the perspectives of those involved and have a real conversation about what’s at stake. Tune in to this episode to hear the full discussion and decide for yourself where you stand on this critical issue.

