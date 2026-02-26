Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Does Carson Believe That Illegal Aliens Should Be Able To Get CDLs?

Last night’s State of the Union address was a moment of truth for our nation’s leaders. As Tony Katz reflects on the event, he’s left wondering what it means for Hoosiers and the country at large. In this episode, Tony shares his thoughts on the surreal nature of the evening and the responsibility that lies with us, the people, to lead the charge against the “monstrosity” of allowing illegal immigrants to drive commercial vehicles.

Tony’s commentary is sparked by the Democrats’ failure to stand up for a child injured by an illegal immigrant driving a big rig. He questions why Congressman Andre Carson didn’t even bother showing up to the event, and wonders if he needed a “safe space” to avoid the uncomfortable conversation. “Congressman Carson, is that what you needed, were the words just too much?” Tony asks. The question highlights the disconnect between our leaders and the people they’re supposed to represent.

As Tony points out, this isn’t just about the newsroom or a specific politician; it’s about the values we, as a society, want to uphold. He challenges Congressman Carson to answer a simple question: does he believe illegal immigrants should be able to get commercial driver’s licenses? The fact that this question wasn’t asked during the State of the Union is a missed opportunity for our leaders to take a stand.

Tony’s commentary is a call to action, urging Hoosiers to take responsibility for demanding answers from their representatives. He encourages listeners to email or call Congressman Carson and ask the question directly. “Does Congressman Andre Carson favor illegal immigrants having commercial driver’s licenses?” Tony asks. It’s a question that deserves a clear answer, and one that we, as a community, should be demanding.

In this episode, Tony’s commentary is a powerful reminder that leadership starts with us. We can’t rely on our politicians to take the lead; we must hold them accountable for the values they represent. By speaking up and demanding answers, we can create a more informed and engaged community that’s not afraid to tackle tough issues.

