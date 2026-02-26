Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Democrats’ Response To State Of The Union Was Telling

The State of the Union address was a night to remember, with President Trump delivering a bold vision for America’s future. But what really stood out to me was the stark contrast between the President’s message and the reactions of the Democratic Party. Tony Katz was joined today by Congresswoman Erin Houchin, who represents Indiana’s 9th district and was in attendance at the State of the Union. They dived into the key takeaways from the address and what it means for the upcoming midterms.

Tony Katz:

“I know you had a unique vantage point last night, being able to see the President as he delivered his speech. What was your take on the overall tone and message of the address?”

Congresswoman Erin Houchin:

“I think the President did a great job laying out the case for why voters should choose the Republican Party and our perspective and policies over the Democrats,” Congresswoman Houchin says. “He outlined a bold vision to make the American dream more attainable and affordable for every working family.”

Tony Katz:

One of the most striking moments of the night came when the President said the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens. The Democrats’ response was telling, with many of them refusing to stand in support of this statement. Congresswoman Houchin, what did you make of this moment?

Congresswoman Erin Houchin:

“It’s really remarkable,” she says. “I thought the President did a great job laying out the case for why the voters should choose the Republican Party and our perspective and policies over the Democrats. You know, I’ve said this before, even if I sometimes consider running for Congress, it’s the idea of having to bite your tongue, because there are these moments that even if you disagree on policy, there are things you don’t know how to disagree on.”

Tony Katz:

The issue of commercial driver’s licenses was another hot topic last night, with the President calling for Congress to work on this issue. Congresswoman Houchin, you’ve been a strong advocate for this cause, and I know you’ve been working on legislation to address this issue. Can you tell us more about what you’re doing?

Congresswoman Erin Houchin:

“We’re certainly considering legislation for the CDL issue,” she says. “We need truck drivers, but we don’t need unsafe truck drivers who are not trained to do so and are driving our semis across the country. So yes, we’re looking at many options for cracking down on this issue. In particular, I will be following the President’s lead. He mentioned last night he wants Congress to work on this, and we would be certainly honored to work with the President and the White House on finding a way through this so it’s safe for America.”

Tony Katz:

As we look ahead to the midterms, what do you think the key takeaways are from last night’s State of the Union address? What should Republicans be taking back to their districts and constituents about how they should vote in November?

Congresswoman Erin Houchin:

“I think this is the biggest point I think to take home is that we’re approaching America’s two hundred and fiftieth birthday, and President Trump outlined a bold vision to make the American dream more attainable and affordable for every working family,” Congresswoman Houchin says. “We are the party of the American citizen. This economy is coming back. We are just getting started. This is one year of the Trump administration, Trump two point zero. It’s one year and President Trump and Congressional Republicans

Listen to the “Democrats’ Response To State Of The Union Was Telling” discussion in full here: