Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

Source: Indiana Hoosier Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Ryan Carr, a former Indiana men’s basketball manager and 1996 graduate, was named the Executive Director of Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball on Monday.

Carr brings more than two decades of NBA front office experience with the Indiana Pacers where he rose from a regional scout to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. The hiring was announced by IU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries.

“His role with the Hoosiers will focus on roster building. He will report directly to DeVries and will assist with other areas of the program, as well,” said the IU administration in a Monday afternoon news release.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Carr spent the past 23 seasons with the Pacers in a variety of roles. He served as the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel (2024-26), Vice President of Player Personnel (2019-24), Director of Player Personnel (2018-19), Director of Scouting (2009-18), Assistant Director of Scouting (2008-09), and Scout (2003-08). Carr was mentored by the likes of Larry Bird, Donnie Walsh, Kevin Pritchard, and Chad Buchanan in Indianapolis.

His role also included assisting in the building of the 2024-25 NBA runner-up roster with trades for two-time All-NBA selection and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Tyrese Haliburton, Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam, starting swingman Aaron Nesmith, and key reserve Obi Toppin. The Pacers also selected starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard (31st overall) and sixth man Bennedict Mathurin (6th) in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“Carr served as an undergraduate manager under Naismith Hall of Fame Indiana men’s basketball coach Bob Knight from 1992-96. During his collegiate time in Bloomington, the Hoosiers won the 1993 Big Ten title and advanced to the Elite Eight (1993) and Sweet 16 (1994) in four trips to the NCAA Tournament. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in sport marketing and management in 1996. Carr and his wife, Kimberly, have three children – twins Austin and Caitlin, and Bryn,” the news release continued.

Carr also began his professional career with the Pacers as a Video Intern during the 1997-98 season and was then promoted to Video Coordinator for 1998-99. The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals in each of those seasons with Bird as Head Coach.