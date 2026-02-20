Listen Live
IndyStar Turns Death Of Carmel Man Into An Anti-Trump Hit Piece

This has nothing to do with the Trump's crackdown on the presence of immigrant truck drivers. This is about who is in the country illegally, who is getting these commercial driver's licenses?

Published on February 20, 2026

  • IndyStar article misrepresented the issue, focusing on Trump instead of public safety concerns around illegal immigrant truck drivers.
  • Katz has had negative experiences with IndyStar's elitist, dismissive editorial team and individual writers.
  • Katz advocates for holding media accountable, arguing many outlets prioritize sensationalism over substance with serious consequences.
Tony Katz‘s passionate argument raises important questions about the role of media in shaping our perceptions and the responsibility that comes with it.

Tony’s frustration stems from a recent article by Alexandria Burris, which he believes misrepresents the issue at hand. “This has nothing to do with the Trump administration crackdown on the presence of immigrant truck drivers,” Tony argues. “This is about who is in the country illegally, who is getting these commercial driver’s licenses?” He’s particularly upset that the article focuses on the Trump administration’s response rather than the underlying issue of public safety.

Tony’s critique goes beyond this one article, however. He’s had personal experiences with the IndyStar’s editorial team, which he describes as elitist and dismissive. “I’ve had people at the IndyStar tell me that I just don’t know what I’m talking about,” he shares. “It’s like, okay, we’re done.” He’s also had run-ins with individual writers, including Michael Hicks, who Tony says wouldn’t say something to his face that he’s willing to say on the air.

Tony’s argument is not just about the IndyStar, but about the broader media landscape. He believes that many outlets prioritize sensationalism over substance, and that this can have serious consequences. “People are dying, and you want to make it about Trump?” he asks. “Don’t you get that that’s disgusting?” He’s not just criticizing the IndyStar, but also the broader media culture that allows this kind of reporting to thrive.

Throughout the conversation, Tony emphasizes the importance of holding the media accountable for its role in shaping public discourse. He’s not just a critic, but also a passionate advocate for a more nuanced and responsible approach to journalism. “I’ve got the record,” he says. “I’ve got the track record, I’ve got the history, and I’ve got the audience that will tell you exactly what I say.”

If you’re interested in exploring the complex relationship between media, politics, and public discourse, this segment is a must-listen. Tony Katz’s critique of the IndyStar and the broader media landscape raises important questions about the role of journalism in our society.

Listen to the “IndyStar Turns Death Of Carmel Man Into An Anti-Trump Hit Piece” discussion in full here:     

Hendricks County Fatality Caused By Another Illegal Alien Trucker

Today’s Popcorn Moment:   Rep Danny Lopez explains why he’s for bringing the Bears to Indiana

Today on the Marketplace:    Star Trek collectable glasses

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Film Friday: Love Theme from “Romeo & Juliet” (A Paramount Picture)

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

