Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Let’s Bring The Bears To Indiana

As the Chicago Bears consider relocating to Northwest Indiana, the region is abuzz with excitement and skepticism. But what does this potential move really mean for the area? Tony Katz was joined by State Representative Danny Lopez to explore the details of the proposed stadium deal and what it could bring to the region.

Representative Lopez is a strong advocate for the project, and he’s here to set the record straight on some of the misconceptions surrounding the deal. “These aren’t general fund dollars,” he emphasizes. “These are but four dollars, which means that when you set up one of these districts and you capture food and beverage taxes or innkeeper tax, hotel taxes, these dollars are contingent upon a massive investment in northwest Indiana by not just the Bears, but the NFL.” In other words, the state isn’t footing the bill – the users of the venue will ultimately pay for the construction and operation of the stadium.

One of the key concerns about the deal is that it’s taking away from general fund dollars that could be used for other important projects. But Representative Lopez argues that this isn’t the case. “We’ve done this before,” he says. “It aligns so well with what I think we do extremely well, which is host things. I mean, I’m on the Sports Corp board, I’ve seen it. It’s a game changer when you start thinking about Olympic swimming trials and NBA All Star Games and Final Fours, and the opportunity to do not just Bears football, NFL football, but incredible events in northwest Indiana is really going to be a game changer for the entire area.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The proposed stadium deal includes a 12% emission tax on large events held in the city of Hammond, a county-wide 1% food and beverage tax in Lake and Porter counties, and a 5% innkeeper tax in Lake County. While some may see these taxes as a burden, Representative Lopez points out that they’re actually targeting visitors, not locals. “Those are taxes that are getting increased on people, not necessarily those who are enjoying the game, but you are or events at at this new stadium,” he explains.

So what’s the potential impact of this deal? Representative Lopez is optimistic. “This is an opportunity to do it in the way that draws down real money from outside of the state. That’s a massive injection to the entire region.” He believes that the presence of the Bears and the NFL will bring new investment and economic development to the area, making it a more attractive place to live and do business.

If you’re interested in learning more about the proposed stadium deal and what it could mean for Northwest Indiana, this episode is a must-listen. Representative Lopez shares his insights and expertise and provides a clear and concise explanation of the deal’s details.

Listen to Today’s Popcorn Moment Let’s Bring The Bears To Indiana discussion in full here: