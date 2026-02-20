Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/20/26: Tornado, Affordability, Iran, Obama

Tony Katz: Tornado, Affordability, Iran, Obama

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Tornado touches down in Bloomington

Hammer & Nigel’s interview with Beech Grove Chief and FOP President

Trump championing his affordability agenda

Trump gives Iran a deadline – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-iran-has-days-reach-deal-face-unfortunate-outcome

Hamas Debunks the ‘Genocide’ Narrative

US Women’s Hockey gets the Gold over Canada

Mayor Brandon Johnson upset over Bears possible move to Indiana

Trump upset with Obama for admitting alien information – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-barack-obama-alien/2026/02/19/id/1246757/

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Stuns Canada In Overtime To Win Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Semi trucks sit at a highway oasis along I94 on June 21, 2019 near Lake forest, Illinois.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Semi-Truck Driver Arrested in Fatal Avon Crash is Illegal Immigrant

Kenneth Thompson
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Faces Murder, Attempted Murder in Beech Grove Officer’s Killing

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

Man Dies at Hospital After Shooting on Indy’s South Side

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  WISH-TV

Bloomington Tornado Damages Airport, Homes, Bank

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott’s Funeral Arrangements

Darian DeVries Press Conference
Local  |  John Herrick

Darian DeVries Previews Upcoming Game Between Indiana and Purdue

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Several Teens Arrested in Carmel After Traffic Stop Leads to Guns and Drugs Seized

Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close