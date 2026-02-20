Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/20/26: Tornado, Affordability, Iran, Obama
Tornado touches down in Bloomington
Hammer & Nigel’s interview with Beech Grove Chief and FOP President
Trump championing his affordability agenda
Trump gives Iran a deadline – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-iran-has-days-reach-deal-face-unfortunate-outcome
Hamas Debunks the ‘Genocide’ Narrative
US Women’s Hockey gets the Gold over Canada
Mayor Brandon Johnson upset over Bears possible move to Indiana
Trump upset with Obama for admitting alien information – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-barack-obama-alien/2026/02/19/id/1246757/