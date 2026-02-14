Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Last Minute Valentine’s Greeting Cards from Hammer and Nigel

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In case you forgot, Saturday is Valentine’s Day!

If you need a last-minute Valentine’s card for that special someone, Hammer and Nigel have you covered. Check out their Hammer and Nigel Valentine’s Greeting Card 2026 collection.

Not only are the messages sweet, but they are also hysterically (and some sadly) true!

Print your favorite out or save it to your phone to send to a loved one, because nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like political humor.

hammer & nigel vday card hogsett
hammer & nigel vday card biden
hammer & nigel vday card trump
Valentine’s Day 2025: The Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection
Valentine’s Day 2025: The Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Lugar Plaza Arrests
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Arrests at Lugar Plaza in Downtown Indy

Boxing gloves close up on a white background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Face #8 Illinois on Sunday, Darian DeVries Discusses Matchup

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Peyton Manning
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close