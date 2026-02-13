Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Indianapolis Heliport: Uncovering the Truth

What in the world is going on here? Who is actually in charge here?

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Mayor-appointed airport authority rejects $15M offer for heliport, despite potential soccer stadium development.
  • City's motives and decision-making process questioned, with lack of transparency around plans for the property.
  • Controversy highlights power dynamics between mayor, airport authority, and potential soccer investors.
Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The Saga of the Indianapolis Heliport: Uncovering the Truth Behind the City’s Decision

We dug into a story that’s been making headlines in Indianapolis: the fate of the city’s heliport. Our host sat down with a local expert to get to the bottom of the controversy surrounding the proposed sale of the heliport and the potential development of a major league soccer stadium.

The heliport, a valuable piece of real estate, has been at the center of a heated debate. Chuck Surack, a local businessman and investor in the Indy Eleven, a team pushing to bring major league soccer to Indianapolis, offered $15 million for the property.

However, the city’s airport authority, which has six members appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett, rejected the offer, choosing instead to hold onto the property for an unknown purpose.

As our host notes, “If you take a look at the authority, the airport authority that exists, it has eleven voting members and you have six of them which are appointees of Mayor Joe Hogsett… so appointees of the mayor whom is not disclosing who this mystery investment group is in a possible major league soccer team and stadium in Indianapolis purchased the helipad and now won’t allow for the sale of the helipad.” It’s a situation that raises questions about transparency and the city’s motives.

The city’s decision to reject the offer has left many wondering what’s really going on. Is the city trying to keep the property for its own development plans, or is there something more at play?

Tony isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions, saying, “What in the world is going on here? Who is actually in charge here? How often does the city turn down fifteen million dollar offers on eleven-million-dollar purchases?” It’s a situation that demands answers.

Tony Katz delves into the details of the city’s decision-making process, questioning the city’s motives and the potential consequences of their actions. He also touches on the topic of transparency, asking, “Where is the transparency on how close or how far are we from getting a major league team and putting together a possible stadium?” It’s a question that gets to the heart of the issue and highlights the need for clear communication from the city.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Indianapolis heliport saga and the city’s decision-making process, this episode is a must-listen. Our host does an excellent job of breaking down the complex issues and providing context for the situation. By the end of the episode, you’ll have a better understanding of the controversy and the questions that surround it. So, tune in to hear the full episode and get the inside scoop on the Indianapolis heliport story.

Listen to the “The Indianapolis Heliport: Uncovering the Truth” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    James Van Der Beek reflects on mortality and the meaning of life

Today on the Marketplace:  Wedgemaster

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – 10

10 (1979 film) – Wikipedia

Tony’s wife gets

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Staff

Man Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Peyton Manning
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Peyton Manning Attends 18th and Final ‘Celebration of Caring’ Gala

Pacers and Jazz fined
Local  |  Staff

NBA Fines Pacers, Jazz for Roster Management

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Family and Friends Remember Hailey Buzbee

James Self, IU Educator
Local  |  Staff

Indiana University Economics Lecturer Arrested

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close