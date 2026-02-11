Westfield Walkout: Another Example Of Child Abuse
- Adults are abusing children by using them to push political narratives, not empower them.
- Allowing kids to participate in walkouts treats them like pawns, not teaching them anything.
- We need adults to protect kids from themselves, not use them as shields for ideologies.
Tony Katz talked about the latest school walkout, this time at Westfield High School.
As I share my thoughts on this issue, I want to emphasize that it’s not just about the kids – it’s about the adults who are using them for their own purposes.
I’ve been saying it for a while now: these walkouts are a perfect example of adults abusing children for their political means. It’s disgusting. As I’ve discussed on the show before, this is not about the kids standing up for themselves; it’s about adults using them to push a narrative. And let’s be real, folks, it’s not like these kids have a clue what they’re doing. They’re not even aware of the implications of their actions.
I’ve seen people on social media pushing back against this, and you know what? That just confirms to me that we’re on the right track. But I didn’t need any backup to know that using kids for your own agenda is wrong. It’s always wrong. Allowing these kids to participate in these walkouts is not teaching them anything; it’s not empowering them. It’s actually saying, “Hey, you’re not necessary, teachers and schools. The kids are in charge.” And if that’s the kind of society we want to build, then I’ve got news for you: we’re in trouble.
We’re not treating these kids like kids; we’re treating them like pawns in a game. They don’t know everything, and in most cases, they don’t know anything. I’m not mad at them; I’m mad at the adults who are using them. We need adults to act like adults and protect these kids from themselves. Utilizing kids for your own purposes is gross and disgusting. And let’s be real, it’s not just about the kids; it’s about the kind of society we want to create.
I’m not alone in this thinking. There are plenty of people out there who see this for what it is: a misuse of power. But then there are those who think kids should be shields for their political ideology. I see that kind of thinking amongst terrorists, and it’s just as disturbing when I see it amongst Americans.
