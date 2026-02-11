The SAVE Act ensures secure elections through voter ID, which is widely popular among Americans.

Democrats are trying to defund DHS agencies like TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA, despite public support for removing criminal aliens.

Houchin cites successful collaboration between Trump and DC Mayor Bowser to increase ICE enforcement and reduce murders.

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Saving The SAVE Act And Funding DHS

On Tony Katz Today, we’re joined by Congresswoman Erin Houchin from the ninth District of Indiana. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, she’s at the forefront of the nation’s most pressing issues, including the Save Act and Homeland Security funding. Today, we’re diving into the politics of progress, exploring the complexities of these critical topics and what they mean for the American people.

One of the most pressing issues on the table is the Save Act, a measure aimed at securing American elections through voter ID. Congresswoman Houchin shares her thoughts on the bill, saying, “It defies logic that the Democrats would not support the Save Act, even though it’s wildly popular among all Americans that we would have secure elections through voter ID.” She points out that 36 states already require voter ID to cast a ballot, and that the National Voter Registration Act requires citizenship to vote, but doesn’t require proof of citizenship.

The conversation also touches on the topic of Homeland Security funding, which has been a point of contention in recent weeks. Congresswoman Houchin explains that the Democrats are trying to defund TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA, and other agencies under the DHS umbrella, while claiming that the Save Act is “Jim Crow two point zero.” However, she notes that this argument isn’t connecting with the American people, and that even those in the media recognize the disconnect.

Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When discussing the performative nature of the Democratic Party’s stance on these issues, Congresswoman Houchin says, “I would say it’s in a more general sense. It’s like, obviously, any loss of life is tragic, and we don’t want to see that in any circumstance. But so they don’t. Naturally, constituents don’t like to see fatalities in these engagements with law enforcement.” She emphasizes that her constituents support removing criminal aliens from the country and protecting American communities.

Throughout the episode, Congresswoman Houchin provides valuable insights into the inner workings of Washington and the complexities of these critical issues. She shares her experiences working with local officials to implement effective law enforcement strategies, such as in Washington, D.C. where she notes that “only one murder in the entire city was reported in January after President Trump worked with Mayor Bowser to increase not only ICE enforcement, but a National Guard presence, and it’s worked very well.”

As we wrap up this episode, it’s clear that Congresswoman Houchin is a voice of reason and common sense in the nation’s capital. Her commitment to securing American elections and protecting the American people is unwavering. If you’re interested in learning more about the Save Act, Homeland Security funding, and the politics of progress, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Congresswoman Erin Houchin’s perspective and insights and join the conversation by listening to this discussion on Tony Katz Today.

Listen to the “Saving The SAVE Act And Funding DHS” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio