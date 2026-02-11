Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Saving The SAVE Act And Funding DHS

Congresswoman Erin Houchin: It defies logic that the Democrats would not support the Save Act, even though it's wildly popular among all Americans

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The SAVE Act ensures secure elections through voter ID, which is widely popular among Americans.
  • Democrats are trying to defund DHS agencies like TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA, despite public support for removing criminal aliens.
  • Houchin cites successful collaboration between Trump and DC Mayor Bowser to increase ICE enforcement and reduce murders.
Erin Houchin...
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Saving The SAVE Act And Funding DHS

On Tony Katz Today, we’re joined by Congresswoman Erin Houchin from the ninth District of Indiana. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, she’s at the forefront of the nation’s most pressing issues, including the Save Act and Homeland Security funding. Today, we’re diving into the politics of progress, exploring the complexities of these critical topics and what they mean for the American people.

One of the most pressing issues on the table is the Save Act, a measure aimed at securing American elections through voter ID. Congresswoman Houchin shares her thoughts on the bill, saying, “It defies logic that the Democrats would not support the Save Act, even though it’s wildly popular among all Americans that we would have secure elections through voter ID.” She points out that 36 states already require voter ID to cast a ballot, and that the National Voter Registration Act requires citizenship to vote, but doesn’t require proof of citizenship.

The conversation also touches on the topic of Homeland Security funding, which has been a point of contention in recent weeks. Congresswoman Houchin explains that the Democrats are trying to defund TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA, and other agencies under the DHS umbrella, while claiming that the Save Act is “Jim Crow two point zero.” However, she notes that this argument isn’t connecting with the American people, and that even those in the media recognize the disconnect.

When discussing the performative nature of the Democratic Party’s stance on these issues, Congresswoman Houchin says, “I would say it’s in a more general sense. It’s like, obviously, any loss of life is tragic, and we don’t want to see that in any circumstance. But so they don’t. Naturally, constituents don’t like to see fatalities in these engagements with law enforcement.” She emphasizes that her constituents support removing criminal aliens from the country and protecting American communities.

Throughout the episode, Congresswoman Houchin provides valuable insights into the inner workings of Washington and the complexities of these critical issues. She shares her experiences working with local officials to implement effective law enforcement strategies, such as in Washington, D.C. where she notes that “only one murder in the entire city was reported in January after President Trump worked with Mayor Bowser to increase not only ICE enforcement, but a National Guard presence, and it’s worked very well.”

As we wrap up this episode, it’s clear that Congresswoman Houchin is a voice of reason and common sense in the nation’s capital. Her commitment to securing American elections and protecting the American people is unwavering. If you’re interested in learning more about the Save Act, Homeland Security funding, and the politics of progress, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Congresswoman Erin Houchin’s perspective and insights and join the conversation by listening to this discussion on Tony Katz Today.

Listen to the “Saving The SAVE Act And Funding DHS” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surg

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

AUTO: JUN 19 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Dallara, Dixon to be Inducted Into IMS Hall of Fame

Million Meal Movement
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Million Meal Marathon Aims to Pack 1 Million Meals in One Day

Transgender pride flags
Local  |  Staff

Indiana BMV Ends Gender Marker Changes on State IDs

Cameron Love Arrested
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Illinois Man Convicted for Burger King Armed Robbery in Indy

Aidan Borowicz
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Man Stationed at Fort Bragg Arrested for Child Exploitation

Ahkil
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Files Civil Rights Suit Against Schools Over Medical Neglect

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Senate Committee Approves AMBER Alert Expansion

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Grows ICAC Task Force to Over 500 Officers to Protect Kids

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Indy Hit‑and‑Run Kills Person

Veterans' Day ceremony in Chicago
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site

FCI Terre Haute
Local  |  Staff

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close