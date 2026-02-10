Listen Live
Indiana Man Stationed at Fort Bragg Arrested for Child Exploitation

Police in North Carolina arrested an Indiana man stationed at Fort Bragg on charges of child exploitation.

February 10, 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An Indiana man and active soldier stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing multiple felony charges relating to child sex abuse material.

Court documents state that Aidan Borowicz, 22, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and an additional charge of solicitation of a child by computer.

The Manteo Police Department started an investigation into Borowicz in November 2025 after learning about possible conversations he was having with a young girl. Police said he arranged to meet with someone he thought was 14 years old at a hotel in January. Instead, it was an undercover officer.

A search warrant was executed at Borowicz’s Fayetteville home on Jan. 22. While searching through the house, officers located Borowicz’s cell phone and found at least 10 photos on it that showed underage girls engaging in sex acts or exhibiting nudity.

Investigators said the pictures were downloaded onto Borowicz’s phone between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, and the girls in them were between 5 and 11 years old.

Borowicz is being held at the Dare County Detention Center. Investigators added that additional state and federal charges could be coming against him.

Aidan Borowicz
Aidan Borowicz (Source: Manteo Police Department)

