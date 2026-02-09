Epstein Survivors Demand Full Transparency in Super Bowl Ad

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

In a direct message to millions of Americans watching Super Bowl 60, survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein called for complete transparency in what they described as the world’s “largest sex-trafficking” scandal.

The emotional appeal, released by advocacy group World Without Exploitation, aired as a public service announcement (PSA) during Super Bowl Sunday.

The ad featured Epstein survivors speaking directly to viewers, urging the public to stand with them and press US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all information connected to the case.

“We all deserve the truth,” the survivors said in the video. The PSA ended with a clear call to action: “Stand With Us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi: IT’S TIME FOR THE TRUTH.”

Sharing the video on YouTube, the group added: “You don’t ‘move on’ from the largest sex trafficking ring in the world. You expose it.”

Why a Super Bowl broadcast matters

Airing the commercial during Super Bowl 60 was a strategic move, as the game is one of the most-watched television events of the year. Survivors and their advocates say the timing reflects their determination to keep sustained public pressure on the Department of Justice.

Their renewed push comes despite a major release of Epstein-related records on January 30. That disclosure included 3 million pages of documents, along with 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, released under the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by US President Donald Trump.

Even so, the DOJ has made public only about half of the 6 million documents originally reviewed. The remaining files reportedly include child sexual abuse material, sensitive victim information, and other records protected by law.

How to access Epstein-related records

Members of the public can follow verified updates through established news organizations such as the BBC, Reuters, AP, and The New York Times, or by searching for “Jeffrey Epstein case latest news.”

Those looking for official court filings and government releases can also consult Jmail.world, an AI-powered platform that organizes publicly released emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein into a searchable system resembling a Gmail inbox.

What we know about the Epstein scandal

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. By that time, he had already built an extensive network of wealthy and influential connections.

He was later charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and died by suicide in jail a month after his arrest.

Emails made public in recent releases suggest that his earlier conviction did little to sever ties within that network. Thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee provide insight into Epstein’s relationships with business leaders, journalists, academics, and political figures over more than a decade.

The correspondence spans from shortly after Epstein completed his Florida sentence in 2009 through the months leading up to his 2019 arrest. During that period, his contacts crossed ideological and geographic lines, ranging from academic Noam Chomsky to Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Donald Trump.

Some individuals contacted Epstein to offer support amid legal troubles, while others sought introductions or advice on topics ranging from dating to oil prices. One person even consulted him on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment.