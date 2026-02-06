Illegal Alien Truck Driver Kills 4 In Indiana

Source: Gabrijelagal / Getty

Illegal Alien Trucker Driver Kills 4 In Indiana

A recent incident on an Indiana highway has left a community reeling, and it’s a stark reminder of the consequences of lax immigration policies. Tony Katz discusses a story that’s been making headlines across the country, and it’s a wake-up call for all of us.

The incident involved an individual from Kyrgyzstan who had been given a commercial driver’s license in Pennsylvania, despite being an illegal alien. This person was driving on an Indiana highway when they swerved to avoid another vehicle and collided with a car carrying 15 people from the Amish community, resulting in four fatalities. The tragedy has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

As I discuss this incident, I want to emphasize that this wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t have individuals in the country without proper documentation. Pennsylvania needs to be held accountable for issuing a commercial driver’s license to someone who shouldn’t have been eligible. It’s time for Governor Braun to get to the bottom of this and explain what went wrong. “What the hell is this?” I ask, “If I can’t hold the chief executive responsible, what’s the point of them being the chief executive?”

The issue goes beyond this one incident, though. It’s about the broader problem of illegal immigration and the consequences of giving driver’s licenses to those who shouldn’t have them. “You support this whole idea that illegal immigrants commit less as a percentage,” I say. “That’s not an argument. I can reduce legal alien crime to zero if I didn’t have any illegal aliens.” It’s time for us to take a hard look at our immigration policies and ensure that they’re serving the best interests of our communities.

This is a call to action, and I’m not mincing words. We need to demand more from our leaders and hold them accountable for their actions. If we don’t, we risk more tragedies like this one. “You think this is the only illegal immigrant never properly vetted, certainly never properly tested,” I say. “Did he swerve? Did he mean it? I don’t know.” But what I do know is that we can’t afford to wait and see.

If you’re as outraged as Tony about this incident and the broader issues surrounding it, we encourage you to listen to the full segment. We dive deeper into the consequences of lax immigration policies and what we can do to demand change. It’s time for us to take a stand and say, “This is it. We’re done here.”

Listen to the “Illegal Alien Trucker Driver Kills 4 In Indiana” discussion in full here:

