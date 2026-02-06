Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Illegal Alien Truck Driver Kills 4 In Indiana

It's time for Governor Braun to get to the bottom of this and explain what went wrong. What the hell is this?

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Pennsylvania must explain how an illegal immigrant obtained a commercial driver's license.
  • Lax immigration policies enable unvetted individuals to drive, leading to tragic consequences.
  • Holding leaders responsible is crucial to prevent future incidents and protect communities.
Man In Handcuffs After Arrest
Source: Gabrijelagal / Getty

Illegal Alien Trucker Driver Kills 4 In Indiana

A recent incident on an Indiana highway has left a community reeling, and it’s a stark reminder of the consequences of lax immigration policies. Tony Katz discusses a story that’s been making headlines across the country, and it’s a wake-up call for all of us.

The incident involved an individual from Kyrgyzstan who had been given a commercial driver’s license in Pennsylvania, despite being an illegal alien. This person was driving on an Indiana highway when they swerved to avoid another vehicle and collided with a car carrying 15 people from the Amish community, resulting in four fatalities. The tragedy has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

As I discuss this incident, I want to emphasize that this wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t have individuals in the country without proper documentation. Pennsylvania needs to be held accountable for issuing a commercial driver’s license to someone who shouldn’t have been eligible. It’s time for Governor Braun to get to the bottom of this and explain what went wrong. “What the hell is this?” I ask, “If I can’t hold the chief executive responsible, what’s the point of them being the chief executive?”

The issue goes beyond this one incident, though. It’s about the broader problem of illegal immigration and the consequences of giving driver’s licenses to those who shouldn’t have them. “You support this whole idea that illegal immigrants commit less as a percentage,” I say. “That’s not an argument. I can reduce legal alien crime to zero if I didn’t have any illegal aliens.” It’s time for us to take a hard look at our immigration policies and ensure that they’re serving the best interests of our communities.

This is a call to action, and I’m not mincing words. We need to demand more from our leaders and hold them accountable for their actions. If we don’t, we risk more tragedies like this one. “You think this is the only illegal immigrant never properly vetted, certainly never properly tested,” I say. “Did he swerve? Did he mean it? I don’t know.” But what I do know is that we can’t afford to wait and see.

If you’re as outraged as Tony about this incident and the broader issues surrounding it, we encourage you to listen to the full segment. We dive deeper into the consequences of lax immigration policies and what we can do to demand change. It’s time for us to take a stand and say, “This is it. We’re done here.”

Listen to the “Illegal Alien Trucker Driver Kills 4 In Indiana” discussion in full here:     

Illegal Alien Truck Drivers (with California CDLs) in Indiana Flashback! Just one month ago!

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Laid off Washington Post leftists protest outside of WashPO HQ

The left loves to lecture about the vulnerable except those they want to abort

Today on the Marketplace:    Christian Louboutin

What’s that TV Theme Song?  (Film Friday)

Star Wars

Star Wars – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Amber Alert
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Amber Alert Ends for Northern Indiana Boy

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close