Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

These teachers are interested in indoctrination. If you trust your kids to them, you're going to suffer. These teachers have to be removed from the classroom, and the unions have to be broken.

Published on February 2, 2026

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
Source: Taizhan Sakimbayev / Getty

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Tony Katz:  

This is a teacher in San Francisco teaching what looks like kindergarten students how to protest ice holding signs that say we support immigrants

These teachers aren’t teachers, they’re anti-American zealots who aren’t interested in education, they’re interested in indoctrination

You’re gonna have to ask yourself, what’s the point of the administration if teachers are supporting this and teaching kids as young as kindergarten how to engage in these protests?

It’s a question that gets to the heart of the issue: are our schools supposed to be places of education or indoctrination?

Then there are the specifics of a recent walkout in Carmel, Indiana, where students were allowed to participate in a protest during school hours. “You don’t get to disrupt other students, you don’t get to create a problem, which is, by the way, a problem of endangering these students,” as Tony emphasizes. It’s a point that’s hard to argue with, and one that raises questions about the role of school boards and administrators in allowing this kind of behavior.

The political left has controlled education for years, and they’ve failed on education.

Discussing what’s going on with Carmel, and of course now Noblesville. They’re so supposed to have a walkout against ICE today. This is allowed by school boards. This is not an education; this is an indoctrination. And I don’t expect my Carmel school board to understand anything. These virulent leftists that they are. Don’t tell me you’re nonpartisan. Look at what you allow. What walkout is acceptable among sixteen-year-olds. They can sign themselves out of school to participate and disrupt other students? And you’re okay with this? That’s disgusting. Don’t you know that you’re wrong?

Listen to Today’s Popcorn Moment:  “Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left” discussion in full here:   

Today on the Marketplace:  Used Uggs

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday – Love Connection

Tony is redeemed!

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
