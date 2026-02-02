Source: Taizhan Sakimbayev / Getty

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Tony Katz:

This is a teacher in San Francisco teaching what looks like kindergarten students how to protest ice holding signs that say we support immigrants

These teachers aren’t teachers, they’re anti-American zealots who aren’t interested in education, they’re interested in indoctrination

You’re gonna have to ask yourself, what’s the point of the administration if teachers are supporting this and teaching kids as young as kindergarten how to engage in these protests?

It’s a question that gets to the heart of the issue: are our schools supposed to be places of education or indoctrination?

Then there are the specifics of a recent walkout in Carmel, Indiana, where students were allowed to participate in a protest during school hours. “You don’t get to disrupt other students, you don’t get to create a problem, which is, by the way, a problem of endangering these students,” as Tony emphasizes. It’s a point that’s hard to argue with, and one that raises questions about the role of school boards and administrators in allowing this kind of behavior.

The political left has controlled education for years, and they’ve failed on education. Discussing what’s going on with Carmel, and of course now Noblesville. They’re so supposed to have a walkout against ICE today. This is allowed by school boards. This is not an education; this is an indoctrination. And I don’t expect my Carmel school board to understand anything. These virulent leftists that they are. Don’t tell me you’re nonpartisan. Look at what you allow. What walkout is acceptable among sixteen-year-olds. They can sign themselves out of school to participate and disrupt other students? And you’re okay with this? That’s disgusting. Don’t you know that you’re wrong?