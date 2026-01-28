Listen Live
Are The Republicans Going To Run Anyone Against Ryan Mears?

Are we going to continue to have a bad prosecutor in Marion County? Answer the question, please, what's the plan here?

Published on January 28, 2026

  • Republicans should invest in challenging Mears to hold him accountable for his actions.
  • Concerns raised about Mears' connection to Mayor Hogsett's office and questionable contracts.
  • Calls for change in leadership and demand for better transparency from local officials.
Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Are The Republicans Going To Run Anyone Against Mears?

Tony Katz has been shedding light on the concerns surrounding the county’s prosecutor, Ryan Mears. Tony shares his insights on the recent developments and what he believes the Republican party should do next.

The question is are Republicans going to actually run someone against him? Or are they just going to continue to have bad prosecutions in Marion County? Answer the question, please, what’s the plan here?

It’s very clear that Mears won’t aggressively look at wrongdoings of Joe Hogsett and sexual impropriety,” Tony says. This lack of action has led to a sense of complacency, and Tony argues that it’s time for change.

One of the key issues Tony’s been investigating is the connection between Joe Hogsett’s office and the no-bid contracts that have been awarded to certain individuals. “Knowing that that guy was no good, that Indy was in horrible hands, we said it,” Tony explains. “And what a bad judge of character Joe Hogsett is to have not only hired that guy, but to hire him back. He hired him twice.” This pattern of behavior raises serious questions about the integrity of the office and the leadership within it.

“I think that Republicans should put money into the race. And if they’re not willing to, what are we doing?”

Tony’s calling on the party to take a stand and hold the current prosecutor accountable for his actions.

Throughout the conversation, Tony emphasizes the importance of holding leaders accountable and pushing for change. “We don’t have a good mayor, we don’t have good leadership,” he says. “We know this already, we’re aware, and Mayor Hogsett at one point told me he listens to the show. He isn’t willing to talk.” This lack of transparency and accountability is a major concern, and Tony believes it’s time for the community to demand better.

Listen to the “Are The Republicans Going To Run Anyone Against Mears?” discussion in full here:     

