Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

Indiana Hoosiers fans, get ready to celebrate!

After an incredible season culminating in a thrilling 27–21 victory in the College Football Playoff championship, the Hoosiers are bringing the title home to Bloomington.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming championship parade and celebration.

When is the Parade?

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Hoosiers announced their “championship celebration” will kick off at 1 p.m. on January 24.

While specific details about the event are still under wraps, fans can expect a grand celebration worthy of this historic achievement.

Parade Route

As of now, the exact parade route has not been disclosed.

There’s speculation that Indiana might opt for a stadium-based celebration, similar to Ohio State’s 2025 title celebration, which drew over 30,000 fans.

This approach could help manage traffic and allow fans to gather in one central location.

Weather Forecast

If you’re planning to attend, bundle up! The forecast for Bloomington on January 24 predicts:

High: 8°F

8°F Low: 2°F

2°F Chance of Precipitation: 15%

How to Watch

Details about TV coverage and live streaming options are yet to be announced. Stay tuned for updates from Indiana Football’s official channels.

Hoosier Nation, mark your calendars and prepare to cheer on your champions in style!

