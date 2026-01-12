Listen Live
Logansport Inmate Turns Himself In After Escaping

Published on January 12, 2026

Scott Pearson
Source: Cass County Sheriff’s Office / Cass County Sheriff’s Office

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An escaped inmate in Logansport has turned himself in at the detention center Monday afternoon, according to Cass County Sheriff Edward Schroder.

Cass County police say 49-year-old Scott Pearson escaped Sunday and cut off his ankle monitor. Deputies say Pearson drove away from Community Corrections after being told he was being taken to the Cass County Detention Center.

Pearson’s serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in October 2024 for possession of methamphetamine.

