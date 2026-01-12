Source: N/A / fishersin.gov

What Are You Resisting Fishers?

Tony Katz:

They’re still protesting in Minneapolis, and it turns out around the country YouAreCurrent.com reporting them. More than two hundred people gathered at Holland Park and Fisher’s to remember Renee Good.

She was shot by ice agents because she hit them with her car. Now that’s not how I reported it at first, but that’s what the data shows. She was a professional agitator. She was there to engage with them to block traffic. What she was doing, she did not listen to law enforcement. She pulled ahead even though turning to the right, and she hit an Ice agent. None of this had to happen. And I’m the guy who favors the investigation because I want to make sure it was indeed a good shoot. But there’s a group in Fishers called Fishers Resist. What do you resist? Fishers? Serious question? What do you think you’re resisting?

The recent incident involving a woman who was shot by an ICE agent after driving towards him. The event has sparked heated debates and raised questions about the role of law enforcement, the importance of understanding the facts, and the need for respectful dialogue.

The incident in question involved Renee Good, a woman who was part of a protest in Minneapolis. According to the data, she was shot by an ICE agent after hitting him with her car. Tony Katz clarified that Renee Good was a professional agitator who was trying to engage with the ICE agents and block traffic. He emphasizes that none of this had to happen and that he favors an investigation to ensure it was a good shoot.

One of the key takeaways from our conversation is the importance of understanding the facts before jumping to conclusions. Tony highlights the need for a thorough investigation and encourages listeners to look beyond the surface level. “I want to make sure it was indeed a good shoot,” he says. “I want to take a look at the photo, just so you know. There’s more than just older white women in the photo, liberal white women. You know, there’s a sign that says ‘liberal white women are awful.'”

The conversation also touches on the role of social media and the impact of influential figures like Ilhan Omar, who has been accused of being a bigot for her comments on the incident. Tony expresses his frustration with Ilhan Omar’s statement, which he believes blames the ICE agent for the shooting. “

Ilhan Omar wants to blame the officer for being there in front of the car that she drove towards him,” he says. “If that’s the argument, anybody blocking traffic, I’ve said, you’re getting run over.”

Tony emphasizes the need for respectful dialogue and encourages listeners to engage in rational, honest arguments. “If you can’t figure out how to be on a rational side here, engage in a rational, honest argument,” he says. “It’s gross.”

