New Tort Claim Filed Against Henry County Sheriff’s Office

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NEW CASTLE, IN — The legal pressure on the Henry County Sheriff’s Office intensifies as a new tort claim was filed against Sheriff John Sproles, accusing him of slander and defamation on a government social media page.

This filing marks the 13th tort claim leveled against the Sheriff’s Office in recent years, adding to a mounting pile of legal challenges involving the department’s conduct and its handling of the high-profile death of inmate Nicholas Gulley II.

The Latest Claim: Howard vs. Sproles

On March 26, 2026, Randy A. Howard, a New Castle resident and candidate for Sheriff, filed a formal Notice of Tort Claim against Sheriff John Sproles and the Henry County Commissioners.

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The claim centers on a video posted to the official Henry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on February 6, 2026, titled: “Statement of factual evidence regarding the recent incarceration of Nicholas Gulley II.”

In the legal notice, Howard claims that Sheriff Sproles used his official capacity and government resources to “deliberately and intentionally” damage Howard’s reputation. According to the filing, the Sheriff stated the following as fact:

“Randy Howard is a known misinformation propagandist.”

“Randy has incited much hostility and threats of violence toward our local law enforcement officers.”

Howard’s filing pushes back directly, stating there is zero evidence of an investigation, arrest, or proof that he ever induced violence against law enforcement.

“Stating that I incited hostility and threats of violence was stated as fact, not an opinion… If such a threat was made, it would be a serious criminal offense. There has been no investigation, no arrest, and no proof.” — Excerpt from Tort Claim Notice

The Backdrop: The Death of Nicholas Gulley II

The defamation claim is the direct fallout of a larger, ongoing crisis within the Henry County Jail. Nicholas Gulley II was arrested on January 9, 2026. While the Sheriff maintains Gulley received “proper care” for pre-existing conditions, Gulley’s family and their attorney, Mark Nicholson, say was the victim of a brutal beating by jail staff.

The Family’s $700,000 Tort Claim asserts that surveillance footage shows:

At least two deputies on top of Gulley.

A deputy appearing to punch Gulley while he was on the ground.

A forearm used to apply pressure to Gulley’s neck.

Gulley was lifelined to an Indianapolis hospital in early February suffering from double pneumonia, a blood infection, and broken ribs. He was removed from life support on February 27, 2026.

The filing by Randy Howard is not an isolated incident. To date, 12 other tort claims have been filed against the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in recent years. This 13th claim specifically targets “Perception Management”—the way the Sheriff uses social media to defend the department’s image during these mounting lawsuits.

Current Status of the Howard Claim

Demand for Evidence: Howard has issued a Spoliation Notice, demanding the Sheriff preserve all scripts, notes, emails, and investigation reports used to create the February 6 video.

Extent of Loss: Howard cites “humiliation and embarrassment,” noting the video has been viewed 1,800 times and shared 223 times as of late March.

Next Steps: The county has a designated window to respond to the claim. If no settlement is reached, the matter is expected to move toward a jury trial to determine damages for slander and defamation.