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Pendleton Man Charged With Sexually Attacking Girls At His Home

Matson Hosier faces multiple charges including felony strangulation and providing alcohol to a minor.

Published on March 27, 2026

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PENDLETON, Ind. — A 21-year-old Pendleton man is accused of inviting young girls to his house and attacking them.

Matson Hosier has been charged with strangulation, and sexual battery, both Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanors of battery resulting in bodily injury, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

At around 2:25 a.m. on March 14, officers were sent to 231 E State St. in Pendleton after getting a call from a girl who said a drunk man hit her and her friends.

According to court documents, Hosier told police that he had invited multiple girls over. Officers then spoke with the girls, who said Hosier gave them alcohol and sexually attacked them, including choking, punching and biting some of them.

Hosier is being held at the Madison County Jail.

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