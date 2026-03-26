Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

Source: NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said they are prepared to welcome the world to the Circle City for the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Hogsett joined other city officials to share their public safety plans for its ninth Final Four and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

“Events like these are only successful as they are safe,” Hogsett said on Thursday. “Here in Indianapolis, we know how to come together to host events on the world stage.”

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Indianapolis will also be the host city for Division II and III Championships, the National Invitation Tournament, and the HBCU All-Star game this month.

“There’s no question that we have a lot to look forward to and this is an effort that calls for all hands on deck,” Hogsett added.

Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Tanya Terry said Indianapolis is ready for a “high-energy weekend.” They’ve been planning for this week in early April for years, working alongside the NCAA, city agencies and public safety partners to get ready for an increase in foot and vehicle traffic throughout Indianapolis, especially downtown.

“IMPD is fully prepared to keep both our community and the thousands of visitors coming into Indianapolis safe,” Chief Terry said, citing public safety as being their number one priority and a shared responsibility.

Chief Terry said college basketball fans should expect to see an increased presence of officers patrolling the downtown area.

Hoosiers and visitors should also be prepared for slower-moving traffic and closed roads.

“IMPD will implement strategic traffic management plans around event venues and key streets,” said Terry. “And if you’re coming downtown, please be aware of the many road closures.”

IFD Fire Marshal Chief Michael Beard said firefighters and deputy fire marshals will be fully involved in the Final Four weekend. Crews will be on standby at each event site to ensure that everyone in attendance is safe.

“Crowd capacity will be closely watched and we will be on scene with all public safety staff that you talk to and see,” Chief Beard said.

President of Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty thanked the city of Indianapolis and its public safety groups for their hand in the preparation process of these large-scale events.

“Because of their planning, coordination, and commitment, we are prepared, we are aligned, and we are ready to host a successful Final Four,” he said.

The NIT Championships will take place on April 2 and April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever will also host the NCAA Division II & III title games on April 5.

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, with semifinal games on Saturday, April 4, and the championship game on Monday, April 6.