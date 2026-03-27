Listen Live
Close
Local

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s East Side

IMPD said the crash happened Thursday evening on I-70 and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead from a motorcycle crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

On Thursday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to North Post Road and Interstate-70 eastbound for a multi-vehicle crash. Officers said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The crash caused the Post Road exit and entrance ramp to close for several hours. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported slow entrance and exit ramps in the eastbound direction.

Information about the person who died and what caused the crash has not been released. IMPD crash investigators were called to the scene.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Police lights
Local  |  Staff

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s East Side

Texas v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

TKR’s Tip In Lifts Purdue Past Texas

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Presidential Egg Roll at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

NCAA 2026 Logo
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Defends Allen Convictions

General Motors Manufacturing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
Local  |  Staff

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August

South Side Indy Truck Crash
Local  |  Staff

Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Multiple Homes on Indy’s South Side

High Angle View Of Buildings In City
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Eviction Crisis: 25,000 Annual Filings Now the “New Normal”

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Large Hail, and Possible Tornadoes Across Indiana

The Youth Alternatives to Violence & Crime initiative
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

City of Indianapolis Launches Youth Violence Reduction Initiative

Hinkle Fieldhouse thieves
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Thieves Take $15K in Equipment from Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse

Columbus Police Department
Local  |  Staff

Man Running From Columbus Police Found Dead in Garage Fire

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close