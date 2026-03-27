1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead from a motorcycle crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

On Thursday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to North Post Road and Interstate-70 eastbound for a multi-vehicle crash. Officers said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The crash caused the Post Road exit and entrance ramp to close for several hours. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported slow entrance and exit ramps in the eastbound direction.

Information about the person who died and what caused the crash has not been released. IMPD crash investigators were called to the scene.