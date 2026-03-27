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Trump Hosts Ag Day Event with Hoosier Farmers

National Agriculture Day highlights the role farmers play in the nation’s food supply and economy.

Published on March 27, 2026

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White House US President Donald Trump Farmers
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is hosting more than 500 farmers at the White House today for National Agriculture Day, including several with ties to Indiana.

Among those attending are Indiana farmers Casey Dickerson, Michael and Dena Hasler, and Andrew Wullenweber.

The event on the South Lawn brings together farmers, industry leaders, and agriculture groups from across the country. The president is expected to highlight policies his administration says support farmers by lowering costs, expanding trade, and strengthening federal farm programs.

Organizations taking part include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association, and youth groups like 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

The White House says recent efforts include financial aid for farmers, expanded export markets, and regulatory changes aimed at cutting operating costs.

National Agriculture Day recognizes the role farmers and producers play in the nation’s food supply and economy.

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