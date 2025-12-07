Hoosiers #1 Overall Seed in College Football Playoff, Notre Dame Left Out

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #1 Indiana Hoosiers are the top overall seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff. Despite being ranked #9 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, the 10-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish were let out of the field.

Indiana is the #1 seed followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech to round out the Top 4. All four of those teams get byes until the quarterfinals.

The Hoosiers will face the winner of the #8 Oklahoma and #9 Alabama at the Rose Bowl on January 1.

The other first round matchups are #7 Texas A and M vs #10 Miami, #6 Ole Miss vs #11 Tulane, and #5 Oregon vs #12 James Madison. Texas Tech plays the winner of James Madison-Oregon. Georgia plays the Tulane-Ole Miss winner and Ohio State will go up against the Miami-Texas A and M winner.

Notre Dame lost to Miami and Texas A and M in their first two games of the season but then won the rest of their games.

Indiana had never been ranked ahead of #2 before Sunday. Their Big Ten Championship victory over Ohio State put them at #1.